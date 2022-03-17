Everything you need to know as West Virginia closes its road trip

Randy Mazey and his WVU baseball squad conclude their North Carolina trip with a three-game series at Campbell.

The southern vacation opened with a tough 2-1 loss at Duke on Tuesday. It was then truncated after Wednesday’s clash at High Point was canceled due to inclement weather.

Here’s everything to know abou the weekend:

West Virginia at Campbell series information

Dates: March 16 to 18

Location: Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, North Carolina

WVU record: 9-6

Campbell record: 7-9

All-time series: First-ever meeting

Game one — Friday, March 18

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Michael Kilker (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

CAMP probable starter: RHP Thomas Harrington (3-1, 0.67 ERA)

Game two — Saturday, March 19

3 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (2-1, 2.78 ERA)

CAMP probable starter: RHP Cade Kuehler (0-2, 1.54 ERA)

Game three — Saturday, March 20

1 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Chris Sleeper (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

CAMP probable starter: RHP Aaron Rund (0-1, 5.27 ERA)

WVU baseball at Campbell matchup preview

Mazey makes a change in his weekend rotation, slotting freshman righty Michael Kilker in the Friday spot for the struggling lefty Carlson Reed. Kilker has made five appearances out of the bullpen for WVU and notched a pair of wins, but he has yet to give WVU more than two innings on the mound. He has a challenge, as the Mountaineers need to get more innings out of their starters.

Campbell has dropped three of its last five games entering the series despite boasting some of the best pitching in the Big South. Cade Kuehler, the Saturday man, owns the second-best ERA in the league while holding hitters to a .101 average, which tops the Big South.

He and his rotation has the tough task of cooling off one of West Virginia’s best early-season offenses in recent memory, notching 100 runs in its first 15 games. The top of the batting order has especially excelled, including the freshman duo of JJ Wetherholt and Grant Hussey, who combine for 23 RBIs and six home runs. Victor Scott has also

Leading the way, though, is the designated hitter McGwire Holbrook, who leads the team with a 1.145 OPS and a .429 batting average.

Campbell also features some of the best bats in its league. Zach Neto tops the Big South with a 1.255 OPS, adding 12 RBIs and just nine strikeouts.