WVU Athletics Communications earns nation’s best 21 awards

The West Virginia University Athletics Communications Office was honored by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), capturing 21 awards for Excellence in Publications and Graphic Design, including 17 best in the nation awards. It is the third year in a row the West Virginia University Athletics Communications Office has led the country in CoSIDA awards.

The 21 publications and graphic design awards WVU received from CoSIDA are the most earned among Division I schools. Oklahoma was second with nine awards, followed by Princeton with six.

Earning best in the nation awards for media guides were baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, swimming & diving, women’s tennis and volleyball. For media guide covers, baseball, women’s basketball, golf, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, swimming & diving and volleyball garnered best in the nation honors. The golf and rifle media guides were second in the nation.

WVU’s baseball and football posters took top honors in that category. The golf poster was second in the nation, while the men’s basketball poster took third-place honors.