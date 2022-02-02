WVU adds receiver Cortez Braham

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Cortez Braham, a 6-2, 193-pound junior receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, has signed a national letter of intent and grant in aid to play for the Mountaineer football program. He will have three years to play two seasons of eligibility.

Cortez Braham, Jr., WR, 6-2, 193, Baltimore, Md./Westwood (S.C.)/Hutchinson CC (Kan.)

2021 – Hutchinson CC

Played 10 games for Coach Drew Dallas at Hutchinson CC

Helped lead the Blue Dragons to a 9-2 record and the Salt City Bowl championship

Ended career at Hutchinson fifth in school history for career receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,387)

Finished with 32 catches for 723 yards and 10 touchdowns, ranking No. 10 nationally in touchdowns and No. 32 in receptions

Season-best 150 yards on three catches, all touchdowns with career-long catch of 95 yards against Highland CC

Registered season-best five catches for 128 yards and a touchdown with a long of 44 yards against Garden City CC

Had five catches for 79 yards with a touchdown at Independence CC

Recorded five catches for 63 yards with a touchdown against Hinds CC

Finished with three catches for 60 yards with two touchdowns against Dodge City CC

Three-star rated prospect by ESPN and 247Sports and two-star rating by Rivals

Rated No. 3 wide receiver prospect, No. 28 nationally and No. 8 in South Carolina by 247Sports

2020 – Hutchinson CC

Played seven games and tied for second on the team in receptions with 19 for a team-leading 429 yards and five touchdowns

Ranked No. 5 nationally in touchdowns and No. 19 in receptions

Season-best six catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns at Independence CC

Registered four grabs for 112 yards against Snow College

Had four catches for 41 yards against Coffeyville CC

Recorded a 78-yard touchdown against Dodge City CC and a 42-yard touchdown against Highland CC

2019 – Hutchinson CC

Played in nine games

Finished with 16 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns

Four catches for 35 yards at Fort Scott CC

Had three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown at Iowa Western CC

Recorded three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown against Coffeyville CC

High School – Westwood High, Blytheville, S.C.