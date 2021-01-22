WVU adds match, heads to Cleveland State

The West Virginia University wrestling team returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 23, as the Mountaineers head to Cleveland, Ohio, for an added 2 p.m. ET match against the Vikings, inside Woodling Gymnasium.

“We are excited for our first away meet,” third-year coach Tim Flynn said. “It is an added match, so it is nice to get more competition in this shortened season, especially for this young team.”

The Mountaineers (3-2, 0-1) hold a 25-10 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1979. The two squads last met in 2012, as WVU claimed a 36-6 victory in Cleveland.

Saturday’s match marks the first-ever matchup between the two as nonconference foes. WVU and CSU were long-time conference rivals, as the teams competed in the now-defunct Eastern Wrestling League for over 30 years.

In its last weekend of competition, West Virginia posted a 29-3 win over Bucknell before dropping a 21-9 match to No. 19 Oklahoma on Jan. 17, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown.

Redshirt junior Noah Adams improved to 5-0 on the year and extended his win streak to 37, which dates back to Nov. 3, 2019. Adams secured his first bonus victory of the season at 197 pounds, earning a 17-1 win over Luke Niemeyer of Bucknell, followed by a hard-fought, 3-2 victory over No. 12 Jake Woodley of Oklahoma.

With the wins, the Coal City, West Virginia, native continues to rank No. 1 by Intermat, FloWrestling and The Open Mat. He also paces the Mountaineers with 20 team points this season.

Additionally, redshirt junior Killian Cardinale and freshman Peyton Hall remain ranked inside the top 25 of their respective weight classes.

At 165 pounds, Hall checks in at No. 24 via FloWrestling for the second consecutive week. He also moved up five spots to No. 25 in The Open Mat’s latest top-33 poll. The Chester, West Virginia, native split his matches last weekend to move to 4-1 on the year, as he topped No. 26 Jake Stiles of Oklahoma in a 2-1 decision to take down his second ranked opponent in as many weeks.

Cardinale, a native of Bristow, Virginia, also comes in at No. 25 via The Open Mat at his weight class of 125 pounds.

Cleveland State opened its 2021 season last weekend with a round-robin tournament against Kent State. Thirty-five total matches took place, with six Vikings finishing the day undefeated, including four wrestlers that won twice. Redshirt junior John Kelbly (HWT), sophomore DeAndre Nassar (184), redshirt sophomore Riley Smucker (165) and freshman Daniel Patten (157/165) each started their season with a 2-0 mark.

Looking ahead, WVU will return home to compete against Big 12 affiliate Northern Colorado (3-0, 2-0) on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 12 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum.

