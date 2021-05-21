Wrestling trio named NWCA Scholar All-Americans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University wrestling team were named Individual Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA), while the Mountaineers also were named a Scholar All-American Team, as announced by the NWCA.

Redshirt junior Killian Cardinale, redshirt freshman Ryan Sullivan and freshman Peyton Hall were honored as Scholar All-Americans, while West Virginia received the team honor with a 3.26 cumulative team grade-point average (GPA).

“We are ecstatic with this news and very proud that our team is being recognized as one of the top academic teams in the country,” WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “Our guys are working extremely hard, and it’s evident that they not only want to be great wrestlers, but great students as well.”

The trio moved WVU’s total number of NWCA Scholar All-Americans to 27 all-time, after redshirt junior Noah Adams earned the honor in 2020. As a team, West Virginia was named a Scholar All-American Team for the first time since 2009, while it marks the 11th time in program history the squad has received the honor.

Cardinale, Sullivan and Hall are part of nearly 200 individuals representing 59 different institutions to receive the honor. The Mountaineers checked in at No. 24 out of the 30 teams who were honored as Scholar All-American Teams.

To be eligible for Scholar All-American status, a wrestler must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and earned All-American honors in the same academic year or have at least a 3.2 GPA and qualified for the NCAA Championships in the same academic year. Additionally, they must have won 60% of their teams total matches in at least 60% of the team’s schedule.

