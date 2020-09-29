Women’s soccer ranked No. 7 in national poll

West Virginia women’s soccer is still in the top ten after suffering a tough loss on the road to Oklahoma State.

The Mountaineers (2-1) are now slotted at No. 7 in their second week in the rankings, slipping three spots from No. 4 after taking a loss in overtime at Oklahoma State, who was ranked sixth. The Cowgirls jumped the Mountaineers and claimed their previous spot at No. 4.

West Virginia and Oklahoma State are two of the Big 12’s three teams in this week’s rankings. Kansas sits just ahead of West Virginia at No. 6.

Their next matchup is on Friday at home against Texas. That kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.