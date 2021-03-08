Women’s field set for Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball will be the No. 2 seed at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, which tips off Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mountaineers seek their first conference tournament title since 2017, when they upended Baylor as the No. 6 seed, 77-66. Baylor has won every other conference tournament since 2011.

This is also West Virginia’s highest seed in the Big 12 tournament since 2014. That season, No. 2 WVU fell to the Lady Bears in the title game, 74-71.

Here’s a look at the bracket for the upcoming competition:

First Round — Thursday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No 9 Kansas (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 7 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Kansas State (9 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 12

Game 3: No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Texas (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU)

Game 4: No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU/Kansas (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

Game 5: No. 2 West Virginia vs. Texas Tech/Kansas State (6:30 p.m. on ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Oklahoma (9:30 p.m. on ESPN+)

Semifinals — Saturday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Championship — Sunday, March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+)