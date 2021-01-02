Women’s basketball set for Sunday matchup at Oklahoma

Following a pair of postponements, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to face Oklahoma on Sunday, Jan. 3, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Opening tip against the Sooners is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Sunday’s contest also will be broadcast on SoonerSports.TV. For more information on how to watch tomorrow’s game, visit SoonerSports.com/Watch.

West Virginia (6-2, 0-2 Big 12) and Oklahoma (3-4, 10-2 Big 12) are set to meet on the basketball

court for the 21st time on Saturday. OU leads the all-time series, 11-9, including a 6-2 mark when playing in Norman. WVU last defeated Oklahoma on Jan. 13, 2019, with a 66-55 victory at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Sooners won both matchups against the Mountaineers a year ago.

WVU is coming off an 88-79, comeback victory over Ohio on Dec. 21, in Morgantown. Four Mountaineers finished in double figures in the win, led by redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick’s 24 points and eight assists. Sophomore guard Kirsten Deans added a career-high 21 points, while sophomore forward Esmery Martinez recorded her third consecutive double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Junior guard Madisen Smith finished with 10 points and six assists. WVU trailed, 42-30, at halftime, before outscoring the Bobcats, 58-34, in the second half.

Oklahoma is coming off a 107-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 29, at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. Four Sooners finished in double figures in the victory, including Gabby Gregory and Taylor Robertson, who each tallied 23 points. Madi Williams (19 points), Skylar Vann (14) and Nevaeh Tot (12 points) also scored 10 or more against the Golden Lions. Tot (12 points, 11 assists) and Vann (14 points, 10 rebounds) each posted a double-double in the victory.

Mandy Simpson led the Sooners in rebounding, with 11, and Tot’s 11 assists were the best on the team last time out. Liz Scott finished with a team-high four steals, while Robertson paced OU in blocks, with two swats. The win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff marked Oklahoma’s second win in a row and its third in the last four games.