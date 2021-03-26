Wolf throws seven scoreless, WVU shuts out Kansas to open Big 12 play

Jackson Wolf opened Big 12 play with a bang.

West Virginia’s starter tossed seven scoreless innings in his first conference start of 2021, helping West Virginia open its Big 12 schedule with an 11-0 win over Kansas at Monongalia County Ballpark on Friday.

“I feel really good about how the arsenal looked tonight,” Wolf said.

West Virginia’s bats were rolling as the Mountaineers hit a pair of homers in the rout. Hudson Byorick started off the scoring with a solo shot to right field in the second inning, then Paul McIntosh added another to left center in the seventh as insurance.

The Mountaineers actually had a trio of hits in that second inning, culminating with an RBI single from Braden Barry to send Vince Ippoliti home for WVU’s second run of the night.

WVU got more insurance than it needed in the last four innings, as its last nine runs of the contest came between the fifth and eighth innings.

Victor Scott batted in three runs, picking up a hit and a steal. Austin Davis added a pair of RBIs in the sixth and seventh innings, as he completed a three-hit game with a double.

“We’ve trailed in some games [earlier this season], so it kind of feels like we’re waiting around for that double to score two, or that three-run homer, and it hasn’t really come,” said WVU assistant Steve Sabins. “So…we were able to open up the offense a little bit today.”

Second baseman Tyler Doanes added an RBI as well, and made a few glove-flashing plays on defense to help keep KU scoreless.

Kansas struggled against WVU’s Wolf, as it managed just four hits off the lefty while taking eight strikeouts. Wolf (2-2) earned his second victory of the year as the Jayhawks dropped their first game in seven outings.

West Virginia called on Skyler Gonzalez and Beau Lowery to finish out the eighth and ninth innings. Lowery was the only reliever to allow any offense, allowing two hits as he closed the game out.

Ryan Cyr (3-2) started for the Jayhawks and picked up the loss. He lasted 5.2 innings and allowed six earned runs on eight hits, including Byorick’s home run. The Jayhawks turned to the bullpen for the rest of the contest, calling on four different arms of relief to make it through the game.

The series closes out on Saturday, when the Mountaineers host the Jayhawks for a double-header that starts at 2 p.m. WVU lefty Adam Tulloch (0-0, 6.00 ERA) is slated to be on the mound, squaring off against KU righty Cole Larsen (3-1, 0.79 ERA)