Wolf named to Big 12 All-Tournament Team

Jackson Wolf is one of three pitchers named to the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship All-Tournament Team. 

Wolf, WVU’s senior left-handed pitcher, tossed the first complete game of his career in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over top-seed Texas. He allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out seven, guiding the Mountaineers to a 5-1 victory over the Longhorns.

Wolf started against and defeated Texas, the No. 2 team in the nation, twice in the span of one week. Before the tournament, he was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. 

Here’s the complete All-Tournament Team roster: 

Catcher:                           Zach Humphreys, TCU      

First Base:                        Zach Zubia, Texas

Second Base:                    Gray Rodgers, TCU

Shortstop:                        Maui Ahuna, Kansas

Third Base:                       Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State

Outfield:                           Zach Kokoska, Kansas State

Outfield:                           Caeden Trenkle, Oklahoma State

Outfield:                           Porter Brown, TCU

Designated Hitter:              Hunter Wolfe, TCU

Starting Pitcher:                Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State

Starting Pitcher:                Jackson Wolf, West Virginia

Relief Pitcher:                   Eric Torres, Kansas State

Most Outstanding Player:  Porter Brown, TCU

