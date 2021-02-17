Wolf Earns Preseason All-America Honors from NCBWA

Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf of the No. 14/21/22-ranked West Virginia University baseball team has been named a Preseason All-America Third Team selection by the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the organization announced on Wednesday.

Wolf becomes WVU’s first preseason All-American since Braden Zarbnisky was featured on the first team by the NCBWA in 2018. The Gahanna, Ohio, native is the ninth player in program history to earn preseason All-America honors and one of 10 players from the Big 12 to be recognized this year.

Wolf, a 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 honoree, shined for the Mountaineers in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 3-1 record and 1.05 ERA. He struck out 27 in a team-high 25.2 innings of work, allowing just 14 hits and three earned runs on the year. He earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors after yielding just one hit in seven shutout innings at Jacksonville on Feb. 14, 2020. He struck out a career-high eight and did not walk a batter in the win.

In all, Wolf finished No. 3 in the Big 12 in ERA and opposing batting average (.157) last spring, as well as No. 4 in innings pitched.

West Virginia opens the 2021 campaign with a four-game series at Georgia State from Feb. 19-21, at the GSU Baseball Complex in Atlanta, Georgia. The squad’s opening day contest on Friday is set for 2 p.m. ET, before Saturday’s double-header is scheduled for 1 p.m., and 5 p.m., respectively. First pitch of Sunday’s series finale is 12 p.m.

