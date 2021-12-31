Winston Wright announces decision to transfer

Winston Wright (1) walks off the field during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tues., Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo Ryan Decker)

WVU's leading receiver this season will be changing teams this offseason

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia junior wideout Winston Wright Jr. has announced his decision to leave West Virginia and enter the transfer portal.

Wright made that announcement via Twitter Friday afternoon.

“These last three years have been the best moments of my life,” Wright said in the graphic he tweeted out.

He ended the tweet by saying, “With that being said I will be entering my name into the Transfer Portal. Once a Mountaineer always a Mountaineer.”

Wright was West Virginia’s leading receiver this season.

He recorded 63 catches for 688 yards and five touchdowns between the regular season and the bowl game.

His catches and receiving yards were the best among Mountaineer pass catchers this season, and his five receiving touchdowns were tied for the team lead.

Wright wraps up his WVU career with 129 catches for 1,338 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Two of his touchdowns this season came in West Virginia’s regular season finale against Kansas. The Mountaineers had to win that game in order to become bowl-eligible, which they did.