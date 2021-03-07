What’s next for WVU hoops seniors Sherman, Osabuohien?

Both players could return for extra year of eligibility offered by NCAA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Every senior day at the WVU Coliseum is memorable.

In 2018, Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. created an iconic moment when they kissed the Flying WV logo at half court after emotional embraces with Bob Huggins. Last season, West Virginia native Chase Harler proposed to his high school sweetheart, Lindsey Baker, during another indelible ceremony.

Chase Harler with an ALL-TIME Senior Day moment! Congrats Chase and Lindsey! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/b2uyvlYhsW — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) March 7, 2020

The most recent senior day — which preceded an 85-80 West Virginia loss to Oklahoma State in the regular season finale — was unique in its own right: most senior days carry a sense of finality, but that might not be the case this time.

That’s because both guard Taz Sherman and forward Gabe Osabuohien have the option to return for an extra season. All Division I athletes have been granted a free year of eligibility as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sherman acknowledged that a return for another season in gold and blue is still a possibility.

“The overall state of West Virginia has been great to me,” Sherman said. “I came here with two years — well, now, possibly an optional third. I feel like I was welcomed right away. I feel like I fit in. That’s one thing I can say about being at West Virginia — it’s a sense of camaraderie. A family, team. Everybody loves each other. We all ride or die for each other, and I love it here, man.”

The junior college transfer also teased fans on social media, tweeting that he “maybe” had played his final game at the Coliseum:

Last game in the coliseum today (maybe) I appreciate everyone that supports us, don’t worry we’ll figure this thing out💙 — TAZ1️⃣2️⃣ (@Okaytazoo) March 6, 2021

But Huggins admitted that the team’s two seniors and its coaching staff aren’t focusing on next season right now. Instead, they’re focused on the Big 12 Championship, which begins Wednesday in Kansas City.

“It’s not the right time,” Huggins said. “We’re having a hard enough time winning games, much less filling their heads with other things.”