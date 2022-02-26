Mike Carey's group goes for the regular season sweep of OK State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Sunday, Feb. 27, as the Mountaineers play host to Oklahoma State inside the WVU Coliseum.

Tipoff against the Cowgirls is set for 1 p.m. ET. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, with Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 FM-WZST, with Dan Zangrilli on the call. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

Sunday’s game is ‘Be Like Mike’ Day, as well as a ‘Gold Rush.’ Fans are encouraged to dress like WVU coach Mike Carey, wearing khaki or navy blue pants and a WVU polo, to receive a concession voucher for a free Coca-Cola and a hot dog. Check-in at the marketing tables inside the Gold or Blue Gates to receive your voucher.

Additionally, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Mike Carey bobblehead inside the Coliseum Gold Gate. WVU will also hold a post-game autograph session after the game on the Coliseum court. Bobbleheads will be distributed inside the Gold Gate only.

Sunday also will feature a gold foam finger giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of WVU Medicine.

Fans also can purchase a Family Day ticket package for the matchup against the Cowgirls. Family Day packs include four tickets and a $15 concessions voucher for $25.

Masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

West Virginia (12-13, 5-10 Big 12) and Oklahoma State (8-16, 3-12 Big 12) meet for the 24th time on Sunday, WVU is 13-10 all-time against OSU, including 6-4 when the two teams play in Morgantown.

Additionally, the Mountaineers have taken the last three meetings against the Cowgirls. During that win streak, West Virginia is averaging 62.3 points per game and is holding Oklahoma State to 55.3 points per game. Moreover, each of the last three games between WVU and OSU has been decided by an average of seven points.

Earlier in the year, West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State, 61-57, on Jan. 22, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State enters Sunday’s contest on a two-game skid but has gone 2-2 over its last four contests. OSU has lost 10 of its last 12 games and found itself on an eight-game losing streak from Jan. 12 at TCU (64-63) to Feb. 5 at Iowa State (76-58).

Last time out, the Cowgirls suffered a 65-58 loss to No. 5 Baylor on Feb. 23, in Stillwater.

Junior guard Lauren Fields has served as Oklahoma State’s leading scorer this season and is averaging 16.3 points per game. Fields, sophomore guard Lexy Keys (9.3 points per game) and sophomore forward Taylen Collins (8.9 points per game) have accounted 57.1% of OSU’s offense this season.

Collins has been the Cowgirls leading rebounder in 2021-22, with 164 total boards and an average of 6.8 per game. She is joined on the glass by senior center Kassidy De Lapp, who has 110 rebounds on the year and is averaging five per game.

Last time out, West Virginia got itself back in the win column, with a 73-62 victory over Texas Tech on Feb. 23, inside United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Four Mountaineers finished the game in double figures, including senior guard Madisen Smith, who tallied a season-high 21 points in the win. It marked the third 20-point game of Smith’s career.

Over the last seven games, Smith has served as WVU’s leading scorer, at 14.6 points per game, and has finished in double figures in six of those contests.

Smith, freshman guard JJ Quinerly (12.9 points per game), senior forward Kari Niblack (10.7 points per game) and junior forward Esmery Martinez (8.6 points per game) have accounted for 67.7% of the Mountaineers’ offense during that stretch.