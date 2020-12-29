West Virginia welcomes Northeastern to the WVU Coliseum for non-conference clash

West Virginia men’s basketball has the chance to bounce back after its first loss in Big 12 play when it hosts Northeastern at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday.

Quick Hits

Northeastern (1-4) at No. 9 West Virginia (7-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum

Northeastern leads the all-time series, 1-0

Last meeting: Northeastern 91, WVU 84 on Nov. 29, 2003 in Morgantown

Where to watch: ESPN+

West Virginia is a 17.5-point favorite over Northeastern

Bob Huggins and his staff have been hard at work filling unexpected holes in their schedule during this unique season, putting last-second contests against North Texas and top-ranked Gonzaga on their slate as they miss out on opponents because of COVID-19-related issues. The Huskies mark WVU’s third such opponent after some more hard work from Director of Basketball Operations Josh Eilert.

“Josh did a great job…of not just finding people, but finding good people that are going to help us plan,” Huggins said. “The way they play is different than kind of what we’re used to, which is good because there’s a multitude of ways to play, particularly in our league.”

Northeastern’s record may not be much at 1-4, but its resume includes three narrow losses — including one to Syracuse by just six points. Another loss, its season opener at Massachusetts, was quickly answered two days later in a rematch — 78-75 at home.

Guard play is essential to Northeastern’s offense. The Huskies really look to shoot the ball, especially from deep — with the exception of the season opener, they’ve taken 20-plus three-pointers every game, making them at a 35.7-percent rate.

Sophomore guard Tyson Walker is the main man on the attack, averaging 17 points per game — a guy that Huggins has his eye on in the scouting report.

“They really like to keep the ball in his hands a lot, so it’s going to be tough,” said WVU guard Deuce McBride. “With our defense we’re going to try to deny him the ball, obviously, and try to make his life as hard as we can.”

West Virginia has one clear advantage over Northeastern, in the rebounding category. Although the Mountaineer effort on the glass has come up shorter than expected in the early part of this season, Northeastern has struggled to get rebounding advantages so far. On aggregate through its five games, Northeastern has a 12-rebound disadvantage against its opponents. WVU, on the other hand, has grabbed 48 more rebounds than its opponents (of course, with four extra games in hand).

Huggins has also noted that this game will be a good opportunity for younger guys to get some experience, while also polishing the team’s defense against the Husky style of play.

Action tips off at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ at the WVU Coliseum. Be sure to stick with Gold and Blue Nation for highlights and a recap after the game.