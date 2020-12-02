West Virginia welcomes North Alabama for home opener

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team gets set for its 2020-21 home opener on Thursday, Dec. 3, as the Mountaineers play host to North Alabama.

Opening tip against the Lions is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Andrew Caridi and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Thursday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Lanny Frattare and Meg Bulger on the call. For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s December home games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum. Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and women’s basketball staff will be admitted into the arena. Gates will open at 5 p.m., for essential game operations personnel and at 6 p.m., for members of the media who have requested a credential for Thursday’s game. Credential pick-up will be located at the Gold Gate.

The Mountaineers (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) and the Lions (0-3, 0-0 Atlantic Sun) are set to meet for the first time on Thursday evening. WVU is 5-2 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. West Virginia’s last matchup against an ASUN team came on Nov. 11, 2018, when the Mountaineers defeated NJIT, 95-50, at the WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia is coming off a pair of wins at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, at the South Point Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mountaineers defeated Fresno State, 83-62, on Nov. 27, and LSU, 62-42, on Nov. 28. Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the scoring attack in both contests, with 23 points against the Bulldogs and 22 points against the Tigers. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez also tallied a double-double (14 points, 15 rebounds) in WVU’s win over Fresno State. WVU coach Mike Carey collected his 700th career victory against LSU and has 412 victories as the Mountaineers’ head coach.

North Alabama has opened the season on a three-game losing streak, which includes losses to Austin Peay and Missouri. UNA’s last competed on Nov. 29, falling at Purdue, 80-69. Three players are averaging double figures in scoring for the Lions this season, including guard Jalia Roberts, who is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game. Roberts also is pacing North Alabama on the glass this season, with 7.0 rebounds per game. UNA is led by eighth-year coach Missy Tiber, who owns a record of 120-83 during her tenure with the Lions.