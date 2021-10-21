West Virginia volleyball hosts No. 11 Baylor

West Virginia (13-4, 3-3 Big 12) returns home for a two-match series against No. 11 Baylor (11-4, 5-1 Big 12), from Oct. 22-23, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown, West Virginia.



Friday’s match will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a match on Saturday at 5 p.m. Live stats and video for both matches can be found on WVUsports.com.

“I thought we played well last Friday night,” said coach Reed Sunahara. “It was a great team effort and now we are looking forward to hosting Baylor this weekend.”

The Mountaineers and the Bears will meet for the 22nd time since 1986. Baylor leads the all-time series, 18-3.

In its last weekend of competition, West Virginia split a two-match series with Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, from Oct. 14-15, at Bramlage Coliseum.

On Thursday evening, the Wildcats took the match from the Mountaineers in set scores of 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-18. On Friday, WVU swept KSU in set scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-22.

Overall, WVU averaged 12.29 kills per set for a .130 hitting efficiency. The squad tallied 12 assists per set and 18.86 digs per set on the weekend. The Mountaineers averaged 2.43 blocks per set.

Senior setter Lacey Zerwas recorded a pair of double-doubles to record her eighth of the season and 28th in her career.

Senior outside hitter Adrian Ell and senior outside hitter Natali Petrova also recorded double-doubles in Thursday’s match.

Also contributing to the WVU win on Friday was sophomore outside hitter Skye Stokes who recorded three aces, with one tallying a set and match-winning point.

Baylor last saw action in a pair of wins over Kansas, as the squad claimed a pair of four set victories from Oct. 14-15. The Bears are now on a four-match winning streak.

Friday’s match will be the annual Luau night. The first 400 fans in attendance will receive a gold and blue lei as part of the promotion. It will also be a Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m.



Saturday’s match will be the annual Pink match presented by the WVU Cancer Institute. There will be a pink ribbon giveaway to the first 500 fans. The WVU Cancer Institute will be on site selling shirts for a minimum $10 donation. It will be Mountaineer Kids Club Day for WVU volleyball with a special giveaway and food for Kids Club members in attendance, as well as a t-shirt pickup day. The MKC mascot Musket as well as Mr. Twister will be in attendance.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVU Volleyball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.