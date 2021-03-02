West Virginia tennis travels to Youngstown State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) travels to Youngstown, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 3, as the Mountaineers match up against Youngstown State.

First serve from the YSU Indoor Tennis Center in Youngstown is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Live stats for tomorrow’s match will be available on WVUsports.com.

“It’s great for us to be able to pick up a match this week and square up against YSU,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “As a team, we are looking forward to getting more matches under our belt and compete.”

West Virginia and Youngstown State are set to meet for the fourth time since 2007 on Wednesday afternoon. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series, 3-0. West Virginia last competed against Youngstown State in the spring of 2015, defeating the Penguins, 6-1. In the previous three meetings, WVU has outscored YSU, 18-2.

Youngstown State enters tomorrow’s contest with a record of 7-6, including a 6-2 mark when playing at home. The Penguins have won their last three matches, dating back to Feb. 26. During that stretch, YSU has defeated St. Bonaventure, Western Illinois and Saint Francis (Pa.), sweeping all three matchups.

The Mountaineers were off last week after defeating Cleveland State, 7-0, on Feb. 19, at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown. Juniors Anastasiia Bovolskaia and Nicole Roc, along with freshmen Nadya Maslova and Momoko Nagato, each tallied two wins against the Vikings. WVU went 2-1 as a team in doubles play, before sweeping CSU, 6-0, in singles. In all, the Mountaineers collected five two-set wins in singles and won seven overall sets by four points or more.



Keep up with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.