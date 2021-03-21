West Virginia tennis bested by No. 30 Texas Tech

The West Virginia University tennis team (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) suffered a 7-0 defeat to No. 30 Texas Tech on Sunday afternoon, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown.

“We had a lot of good battles today, and in many ways, we brought good energy and competed as a team, regardless of playing shorthanded,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “Texas Tech battled hard as well, and in some of the close sets, they were the more mature team today. We are looking forward to continuing the homestand next weekend against Kansas and Kansa State and getting better in taking care of closing situations.”

Due to a shorthanded lineup, West Virginia fell behind in the contest after conceding the No. 6 singles match to give Texas Tech a 1-0 lead. The Red Raiders began the match with a 1-0 advantage in doubles play after the Mountaineers also were forced to concede the No. 3 doubles match.

In doubles, junior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Nadya Maslova fell to Lisa Mays and Kaitlin Staines, 6-0, in the No. 1 slot, as TTU clinched the doubles team point to extend its lead. The No. 2 match went unfinished, after being tied at 2-2.

Freshman Amber Fuller was the first to finish in singles play from the No. 4 position but suffered a two-set loss to Nell Miller. Fellow freshman Momoko Nagato’s match against Staines from the No. 2 singles match finished soon after. Nagato fell to Staines, 7-5, 6-0, allowing the Red Raiders to clinch their fourth team point to decide the match. The remaining singles matches were played out.

In the No. 1 slot, Bovolskaia dropped her first set to Mays, 6-1, but battled back-and-forth in the second set until it was knotted up at 6-6. In the ensuing tiebreaker, Mays got the better of Bovolskaia, defeating her by a score of 6-1 to decide the match.

Senior Anne-Sophie Courteau went toe-to-toe with Bojana Marinkova in the No. 5 position. The senior could not best Marinkova, as she fell in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.

In the final match of the day, Maslova took on Margarita Skriabina from the No. 3 match. Maslova took the first set, 6-4, but fell in the second frame, 7-5, as the match would go to a 10-point, tiebreaking third set. Despite a hard-fought effort from Maslova, Skriabina outlasted the freshman and claimed the deciding frame, 10-5, to help Texas Tech complete its sweep.

Next up, the Mountaineers continue their four-match homestand on Friday, March 26, as WVU gets set to play host to No. 45 Kansas. Opening serve is set for 11 a.m. ET. The venue for Friday’s contest will be announced later this week.

