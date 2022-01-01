West Virginia opens Big 12 play at No. 14 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to make the trek to Ames, Iowa, on Sunday, Jan. 2, as the Mountaineers open their 2022 Big 12 Conference slate at No. 14/14 Iowa State.

Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 4 p.m. ET, from Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU, with Holly Warlick and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Additionally, fans can listen to the game on the WVU Gameday App, WVUsports.com or on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Live stats will be available on WVUsports.com.

West Virginia (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) and Iowa State (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) are set to meet for the 20th time on Jan. 2. WVU holds the all-time advantage in the series, 12-7, but ISU is 5-4 when the two teams play in Ames. Since joining the Big 12 in 2012-13, the Mountaineers are 11-7 against the Cyclones.

West Virginia is averaging 59.7 points per game against Iowa State since the 2012-13 season and have scored at least 70 points against Iowa State in four of the last six games, including 75 or more in three games. Over the last three seasons, WVU is 3-3 against ISU.

Iowa State is 11-1 this season and is coming off a 108-39 win over Prairie View A&M on Dec. 19, in Ames. The Cyclones have won four consecutive games dating back to Dec. 5, which includes a 77-70 win over then-No.12 Iowa on Dec. 8.

ISU has three players averaging double figures in scoring, including Ashley Joens, who leads the team with 19.9 points per game. Lexi Donarski (16.7) and Aubrey Joens (13.0) are the other two Cyclones averaging in double figures this season.

Additionally, Ashley Joens (239) and Donarski (200) each have eclipsed the 200-point plateau this season. The trio of Ashley Joens (33), Lexi Donarski (38) and Aubrey Joens (45) have each made at least 33 field goals from 3-point range this season. The three have accounted for 116 of Iowa State’s 144 3-pointers this season (80.6%).

West Virginia is coming off a 74-54 win over Michigan State in its second game of the 2021 West Palm Beach Invitational in West Palm Beach, Florida.

After falling behind, 18-12, in the first quarter to the Spartans, the Mountaineers put their foot on the gas and outscored the Spartans, 62-36, over the final three quarters of the contest. WVU shot 50% or better from the floor in each of those periods, including 61.5% in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the Mountaineer defense held MSU to less than 33.3% from the floor throughout the game, including 18.2% in the second quarter.

West Virginia holds a record of 91-71 during the Big 12 regular season and is 108-82 all-time against current league opponents. Since joining the conference, WVU is 4-5 in Big 12 openers.