West Virginia draws 3-seed, will face Morehead State to open NCAA Tournament

The stage is set for the Big Dance.

West Virginia was selected as the 3-seed in the midwest region, and will tip off the 2021 NCAA Tournament against 14-seed Morehead State. Tip-off will be on Friday, with game time announced during the week.

Morehead State earned its spot in the tournament after winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the 2-seed. The Eagles finished the season with a 23-7 record.

The Mountaineers and Eagles have faced three times in history, with WVU taking wins in each matchup. The most recent occurred in 2012, as the Mountaineers took an 83-28 victory at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers’ region is topped by Illinois, who won the Big Ten Tournament just before the bracket was unveiled. The Fighing Illini are headlined by big man Kofi Cockburn, who is a front runner for Naismith Player of the Year. Houston is the 2-seed in the region after earning the AAC Tournament championship and finishing the season with a 24-3 record.

WVU is one of seven teams from the Big 12 to make this year’s tournament. Baylor led the way as the top seed in the south region, with Texas Tech holding the 6-seed there. Oklahoma State joins WVU in the Midwest as the 4-seed, while Kansas and Texas earned 3-seeds as well in the West and East regions, respectively, with Oklahoma holding the eight in the West.

Gonzaga earned the No. 1 overall seed, with Michigan taking the fourth top spot.

The entirety of this year’s tournament will be held in Indianapolis, with games taking place in various venues in and around the city.