West Virginia at TCU: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more

MORGANTOWN, WV – NOVEMBER 14: West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) eludes the tackle attempt of TCU Horned Frogs safety Nook Bradford (28) as he carries for a 31-yard gain during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 14, 2020, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

West Virginia football is back on the field after its bye week as they make the trek back to the Lone Star State to face TCU. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ shot at redemption against the Horned Frogs:

West Virginia at TCU game information

Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: ESPNU

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Favorite: TCU by 5.5 (via Oddsshark consensus)

All-time series: West Virginia leads 6-4

Last meeting: West Virginia 24, TCU 6 at Milan Puskar Stadium

Match-up preview:

TCU and West Virginia are both hungry to bounce back after suffering losses in their respective last times out. While the Horned Frogs took a 52-31 beating to Oklahoma on the road, West Virginia was able to recharge its batteries during a bye week — a much-needed one for the team to recover physically, mentally and emotionally after a trio of tough losses to open Big 12 play.

The struggling West Virginia offense has an opportunity against TCU, which ranked ninth in the Big 12 in both scoring and total defense. They’ve allowed more than 500 yards in three of their last five games, and have given up an average of 32 points in their six contests.

While WVU’s defense has shown a lot of strength this season, the TCU offense has had no trouble finding points. Even when the Horned Frog defense gave up 60 more yards to Texas Tech, the TCU offense managed to pull off a blowout of the Red Raiders on Oct. 9, 52-31 on the road.

Still, WVU’s defense is nothing to sneeze at — its most recent game against Baylor was the unit’s first allowing 30 points or more (the Mountaineers lost 45-20), just weeks after giving up just 16 points to Oklahoma, the most high-octane offense in the league.