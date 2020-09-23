West Virginia at Oklahoma State: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more

West Virginia hits the road for their first away clash of the season, opening their Big 12 slate against Oklahoma State.

Both teams enter this contest with a 1-0 record, and the game will be on national television.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Saturday, Sept. 12 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Who’s favored: Oklahoma State opened as 10-point favorites according to OddsShark.com, but the spread has gone down to 7.5 points. That number may change as the status of OSU’s quarterback situation is revealed over the course of the week.

Last year: Oklahoma State squeaked out a one-score victory over the Mountaineers in Morgantown, 20-13. Jarret Doege got his first start in Morgantown against the Cowboys, tossing for 307 yards and a touchdown — but WVU’s red zone offense prevented the Mountaineers from getting the edge. OSU’s Chuba Hubbard was held scoreless, but still put together 194 all-purpose yards.

Uniform combinations: Oklahoma State announced that they will be wearing throwback uniforms from the 1980s to honor former Cowboy running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas.

West Virginia has not yet announced their uniform combinations for Saturday’s game.

Game preview: Most of last year’s key players will be present for this year’s rematch, including Doege and Hubbard — but one question mark is the status of Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders, who missed last year’s contest with an injury. He left last week’s 16-7 victory over Tulsa with another injury, this time to his ankle, and head coach Mike Gundy has yet to announce which Oklahoma State signal caller will be under center on Saturday.

West Virginia will look to reprise their ground game revival from their season opener, which saw two Mountaineers — Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield — add at least 100 rushing yards and a score.