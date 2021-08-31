West Virginia at Maryland: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more

After six years, the Mountaineers are making the trek back to College Park to reignite one of the program’s oldest rivalries with the Maryland Terrapins. Here’s everything you need to know about the 63rd all-time meeting between West Virginia and Maryland:

West Virginia at Maryland game information

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Kick time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN app

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, College Park, Maryland

Favorite: West Virginia by 2.5 (via DraftKings)

Series history: West Virginia leads 28-22-2 since 1919

Last meeting: West Virginia 45, Maryland 6 at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2015

Match-up preview:

The 130th season of West Virginia football is set to get underway when the Mountaineers square off against one of their oldest rivals, the Maryland Terrapins.

Both teams are looking to take a big step forward after surviving the 2020 season’s roller-coaster — each squad had a different experience on that ride, however. West Virginia earned its first bowl victory under Neal Brown after finishing the regular season 5-4 with a cancellation, a marked improvement from the coach’s debut season in Morgantown. Maryland played just five games under the Big Ten’s ruling that year, notching a 2-3 record in Mike Locksley’s second season at the helm.

West Virginia returns 14 starters for the upcoming season, while re-introducing some key returners into the rotation after missing the last season with either injuries or personal issues. All eyes will be on quarterback Jarret Doege, however, as he enters his second season as starter while the program buzzes about his offseason work.

Taulia Tagovailoa is the likely week one starter for Maryland after an impressive four games of signal-calling, leading the Big Ten in yards per completion, while topping the conference’s lists in several other key categories.