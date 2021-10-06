West Virginia at Baylor: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more

West Virginia heads down to the Lone Star State for its second road game in the Big 12 as it faces the Baylor Bears. The Mountaineers are coming off their second straight loss of the season as it opens the league slate without a win, while Baylor hopes to recoup its defeat to Oklahoma State on the road last week.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s matchup:

West Virginia at Baylor game information

Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Kick time: Noon ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Location: McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas

Favorite: Baylor by 3 (via OddsShark consensus)

Series history: West Virginia leads 6-3 since 2012

Last meeting: Texas Tech 27, West Virginia 21 in double-OT at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia

Matchup preview:

West Virginia’s woes on the road have continued into the 2021 season, and they are looking at this trip to Baylor to make it up. The Mountaineers have lost six straight games on the road dating back to 2020.

WVU also heads to McLane Stadium with two Big 12 losses on its back to open the conference schedule — one at then-No. 4 Oklahoma, then another against Texas Tech at home. All three of WVU’s losses have been decided by a possession or fewer, with the two in the Big 12 coming each by a last-minute field goal.

Las Vegas seems to believe this trend will continue against the Bears, who are favored by a field goal after dropping its last Big 12 game of the season to Oklahoma State.

This game will be a tough contest for both teams as Baylor puts its nationally-ranked offense up against the stout Mountaineer defense, which hasn’t allowed more than 30 points in a game thus far. Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 in total offense, putting up 447.6 yards per game behind a double-headed rushing attack, led by Abram Smith and Tristan Ebner.

Consistency will be the name of the game for the WVU offense as it has struggled to put together four quarters of football so far this year. This was glaring against Texas Tech, as the Mountaineers put themselves in a 17-point hole at halftime, only to score 17 unanswered points in the third quarter before falling by a field goal.