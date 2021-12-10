We’re talking bowl games and upsets this weekend on the WVU Coaches Combo Show

Another new episode of the WVU Coaches Combo Show is coming your way this weekend and it’s jam-packed. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley and Warren Baker are bringing you the latest on WVU football and basketball, along with an exclusive interview with WVU kicker Casey Legg.

Anjelica and Ryan look ahead to WVU’s upcoming bowl matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix, Arizona. They break down other Big 12 bowl matchups and WVU’s bowl history in Phoenix. There was some exciting news for true freshman Wyatt Milum as he was named a freshman All-American this week, while safety Sean Mahone was named NFF student-athlete scholar and a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist. All that and more as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

As always, the head coach of the Mountaineers Neal Brown and Tony Caridi join the program for their weekly segment. This time, Coach Brown joins us from all the way in Las Vegas, Nevada prior to the NFF Awards Dinner, where Mahone was honored as a finalist for the Campbell Trophy. Coach Brown discusses the road to National Signing Day on Dec. 15 and his excitement for the 2022 signing class. He also gives a breakdown on upcoming opponent Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. All that and more in the Encova Insurance Coach’s Corner.

Casey Legg had his sights set on a collegiate soccer career in high school, but after one phone call that all changed. Legg is currently a redshirt junior kicker for the Mountaineers that was awarded a full scholarship earlier during the 2021 season. This week, he joins The Neal Brown Show to tell his story on his decision to come play for the Mountaineers.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to break down some film on freshman standout center Zach Frazier. He shows everything from monster tackles and some “Frazier Flapjacks” in The Wolf’s Den, sponsored by Little General Stores. That’s not all! He’ll also highlight a big hit from Frazier in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Year.

Anjelica and Ryan take a look back at WVU men’s basketball’s recent wins over Radford and No. 15 UConn that bumped the Mountaineers’ win streak up to five. They discuss WVU men’s basketball alumnus Darris Nichols’s return to the Coliseum as the Radford head coach and the chaos ensued on Wednesday with the upset over UConn. The win over the Huskies marked Huggins’s 100th win over a ranked opponent, 50 of which came while he was the head coach of the Mountaineers. They also look a head at Saturday’s clash with Kent State and the rest of the non-conference slate leading to the start of conference play against Texas on Jan. 1, 2022.

Anjelica fills in for Tony this week to sit down with Huggins in the Coach’s Corner to discuss the two wins for the Mountaineers over Radford and Connecticut. Huggins shares what improvements need to be made before a well-coached Kent State comes to the Coliseum on Sunday. Huggins also discusses transfers that have improved this season and the impact Pauly Paulicap has made to the program. All that and more in the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

WVU hoops analyst and hall of famer Warren Baker is back to bring you his analysis on the Mountaineers. He discusses what he liked in the outing against the Huskies and what they need to improve before meeting Kent State. He will also bring you his keys to another Mountaineer victory in the Astorg Motors of Charleston: Keys to the Game.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Combo Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

