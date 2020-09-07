Wendell Smallwood joins Steelers practice squad

Former West Virginia running back Wendell Smallwood joined the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad ahead of the NFL’s season start, the team announced Monday.

After entering the league as a fifth-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, Smallwood stayed in the NFC East through last season with stints on Philadelphia and Washington. Last year in Washington, he rushed 22 times for 81 yards and added nine catches for 64 yards.

He signed with the Steelers during their training camp but was released when they cut to their 53-man roster. Smallwood is one of 15 players on the team’s practice squad.

In three seasons at West Virginia, the Wilmington, Delaware native ran for 2,462 yards on 425 rushes, while adding 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also chipped in 68 catches for 618 yards.