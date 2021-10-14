WATCH: WVU hoops players preview 2021-22 campaign

Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson III (0) is defended by West Virginia guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2021-22 WVU hoops roster is eclectic. It features a number of newcomers, some emerging talents and a handful of veterans.

The latter group met with reporters Thursday to preview the upcoming season, which will officially begin in November. Forward Gabe Osabuohien is hungry to get back on the court after the way things ended for WVU last March. In fact, he says that NCAA Tournament loss to Syracuse is the thing that brought him back for another season.

At guard, veterans Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil each return for their third season with he program after seeking NBA Draft evaluations. Since rejoining the team, Sherman says he has focused on improving his lateral quickness, while McNeil has focused on his foot speed and ability to create shots.

McNeil also thinks his range has expanded.

West Virginia native Jalen Bridges took on a bigger role last season after Oscar Tshiebwe’s departure. He said he’s stronger and much more comfortable on the ball now, and that he’s a better finisher around the rim.

Forward Isaiah Cottrell could be West Virginia’s secret weapon this season. He appeared in just 10 games last year before sustaining a season-ending achilles injury, but after a speedy recovery, he wants to showcase his athleticism.

The Mountaineers will return to the Coliseum Friday for the Gold-Blue Debut scrimmage.