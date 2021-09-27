Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
Maryland Elections
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Montgomery County Board of Elections seeks public input
West Virginia reports 45 new COVID-19 deaths
‘Boosters are important’: Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot
Video
Martinsburg community celebrates and supports neighbors recovering from addiction with Recovery in the Park
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Game of the Week
Play of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
Sheryl Crow Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Sep 27, 2021 / 02:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2021 / 02:18 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test
Video
Kick time set for WVU vs. Baylor football game
WVU tennis caps play at Thunder in the Mountains
Brown reflects on near-miss in Norman: “I hurt in the pit of my stomach for our players”
Video
West Virginia battles, but falls to No. 4 Oklahoma on walk-off field goal
Video
FINAL: No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13
West Virginia faces steep competition in first road test vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Video
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 5
Video
Mountaineer GameDay: Oklahoma – 9.25.21
Video
No. 13 WVU pours it on Iowa State to open Big 12 play
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Fairfax Co. Public Schools removes two books after heated school board meeting
Video
Haven’t gotten your stimulus check yet? You can still get it!
Video
Game of the Week
West Virginia reports 45 new COVID-19 deaths
Police investigate ‘sudden death incident’ at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Alexandria
Video