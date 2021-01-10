WATCH: Stills reflects on collegiate career with Dale Wolfley

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — His journey began about 20 miles away from Milan Puskar Stadium in his hometown of Fairmont, West Virginia.

Now, Darius Stills is departing WVU as a member of an exclusive club: he’s one of just 12 Mountaineers since 1919 to earn the title of consensus All-American.

Like many of his accomplishments, this was just another dream that Stills made a reality during his four seasons as a Mountaineer.

“I remember going to the front of the stadium where they have the consensus All-Americans on the plaques, and I told my brother, ‘I’m gonna be on this one day, watch,’” Stills said.

Stills is the first consensus All-American at WVU since 2006, when Dan Mozes and Steve Slaton each earned the distinction.

Before playing in West Virginia’s Liberty Bowl victory over Army, Stills announced that he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s currently in Florida training for that next step in his career.

When Stills began playing at WVU, he wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father, Gary, who also achieved NFL aspirations after suiting up for the Mountaineers. Now, Stills believes he has left his own legacy in Morgantown.

“Great person on the field, and off, but also works hard and has that dog in him,” Stills said. “I’ve come to West Virginia wanting to live off my dad’s [legacy], but also build my own at the same time, and I feel like I’ve done that.”

He also thanks Mountaineer fans and the people in his hometown for helping him achieve his goals.

“Thanks to ya’ll, I’m where I want to be,” Stills said. “I’ve got plenty of more work to do. I’m gonna get better, and I’m gonna make West Virginia proud.”

Watch Stills’ interview with WVU football radio analyst Dale Wolfley at the top of this page.