WATCH: Six Mountaineers showcase skills during WVU Pro Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) returns to Morgantown from March 19-21, for a two-match weekend against TCU and Texas Tech.

Friday’s matchup against the Horned Frogs is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET, and will be held at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown. First serve against the Red Raiders on Sunday, March 21, is set for 10 a.m. The venue for Sunday’s contest will be announced this weekend.