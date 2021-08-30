Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Frederick Mayor requests to extend outdoor dining
Fairfax County Public Schools to require vaccinations for students participating in sports beginning November 8
COVID-19 cases in West Virginia continue to rise over the weekend
Video
Here’s where children are limited to 3 hours of online gaming a week
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Game of the Week
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 30, 2021 / 03:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 30, 2021 / 03:32 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State
Video
WVU baseball stadium gets new name after major gift from Wagener family
#12 Mountaineers thump Duquesne for second win in three days
Video
Backyard Brawl begins home slate for WVU men’s soccer
Stratford seeking “12th man” in the stands for Monday’s Backyard Brawl clash
Video
WATCH: Get hyped, only one more week until WVU football returns!
Video
WVU wins final match of ODU Invitational
Mountaineers host Duquesne on Sunday
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 1
Video
WVU tops Old Dominion
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Amazon Fresh opens first high-tech grocery store in Maryland
Video
Washington, DC Weather
News
Twin Ridge Elementary gets honored by the Special Olympics
Video
UPDATE: Man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing brother in Lanham
Video