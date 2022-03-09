MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship tips off tonight at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, when No. 9 West Virginia battles No. 8 K-State.

Hosts Nick Farrell and Ryan Decker set the stage for the tournament in the Mountaineer GameDay Big 12 Tournament Special, featuring live coverage from Kansas City from Anjelica Trinone.

Watch the archived version of this special, which includes thoughts from head coach Bob Huggins, players to watch in the first round, a complete bracket breakdown, a preview of the women’s basketball tournament and more.

WVU has only met K-State at the Big 12 Tournament one other time. That was back in 2017, and the Mountaineers won by a point, on their way to an appearance in the championship game. They’ll look to replicate that success, this time as the tournament’s lowest seed, tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Follow Gold and Blue Nation's coverage of the Big 12 Tournament throughout the week right here at GoldAndBlueNation.com.

