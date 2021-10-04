WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews Big 12 road trip

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s soccer is riding a six-match unbeaten streak and five-match winning streak, but this week, it faces a new challenge.

Nikki Izzo-Brown and the Mountaineers are about to embark on a two-game road trip to Kansas, where they’ll take on Kansas State Thursday night, and then play Kansas Sunday afternoon.

During her weekly video conference Monday, Izzo-Brown previewed that road trip, discussed her team’s approach to this week and shared thoughts on her team’s performances against Big 12 foes so far. The Mountaineers opened Big 12 play with a pair of wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma, in which they outscored their opponents 6-0.

West Virginia hasn’t played a match away from home since a Sept. 16 win at James Madison. Izzo-Brown’s side has won both of its road matches so far this season.

WVU (8-2-1, 2-0-0 Big 12) takes on Kansas State Thursday at 8 p.m.