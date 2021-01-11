Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Pass or Fail
National
Elections
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Governor Larry Hogan to announce Maryland economic relief package
LIVE: Mayor Bowser holds Monday press conference
Live
PGA removes 2022 Championship from Trump National
Trump orders US flags lowered to honor officers
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Huggins previews WVU’s matchup with No. 2 Baylor
Gold and Blue Nation
by: Nick Farrell
Posted:
Jan 11, 2021 / 10:32 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2021 / 10:32 AM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Huggins previews WVU’s matchup with No. 2 Baylor
Video
WATCH: Stills reflects on collegiate career with Dale Wolfley
Video
Tshiebwe announces transfer to Kentucky
Huggins: “Outside influences” impacted Tshiebwe’s departure from team
Video
VIDEO: Mike Carey proud of his squad after blowout of No. 17 Texas
Video
Gondrezick scores 24 points in emotional performance as West Virginia blows out No. 17 Texas
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins unhappy after loss to “experienced” Texas team
Video
No. 4 Longhorns make late run to steal win from No. 14 WVU
Video
Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Edition – 2021 Texas at West Virginia
Video
No. 14 WVU hosts No. 4 Texas for ranked showdown in Morgantown
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
LIVE: Mayor Bowser holds Monday press conference
Live
Governor Larry Hogan to announce Maryland economic relief package
Thousands sign up for unauthorized COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Maryland
Video
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
Alexandria Police investigating Monday morning shooting