Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Live Web Poll
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Pass or Fail
National
Elections
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Casino promises safe, healthy & fun New Year’s Eve
Nashville bombing suspect to neighbor: World is ‘never going to forget me’
One arrested in child cruelty case, police looking for second suspect
Watch Live: US House voting on Trump’s $2,000 checks
Live
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Weather or Not
Alerts
Cameras
Sports
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Huggins, players preview matchup with Northeastern
Gold and Blue Nation
by: Nick Farrell
Posted:
Dec 28, 2020 / 02:45 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2020 / 02:45 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Players look ahead to Liberty Bowl date with Army
Video
After layoff, Mountaineers ready to return to action: “They roll the balls out, we gotta play ball”
WATCH: Huggins, players preview matchup with Northeastern
Video
No. 4 from 20: WVU baseball’s combined no-hitter
Video
Two Mountaineers earn All-America status from Associated Press
WVU remains in top 10 in latest AP poll
Without Fields, WVU football will lean on veterans Tonkery, Chandler-Semedo at linebacker
Video
WATCH: Brown, Mountaineers continue preparations for Liberty Bowl
Video
No. 5 from ’20: Tynice Martin says goodbye to WVU
Video
WVU football receives commitment from top in-state prospect in class of 2022
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
National Guard Airman killed after responding to Sunday arson identified
Video
White’s Ferry to cease operation following Loudoun County decision
Anonymous donor increases reward by $15,000 in Kearneysville arson investigation
Alexandria restaurant provides a snowy, safe escape from COVID-19
Video
UPDATED: Frederick city board member responds to allegations of misconduct, sexual harassment
Video