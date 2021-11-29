Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
National
Pet of the Week
Question of the Day
Traffic
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
Prince George’s Police Department partners with Toys for Tots, accepting gifts until mid-December
FCPS reported increase in COVID-19 cases
White House Christmas theme is announced
McConaughey says he won’t seek political office ‘at this moment’
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Play of the Week
Mount Basketball
Washington Huddle
Gold and Blue Nation
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pro Football Challenge
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Pet of the Week
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Remarkable Women
Halloween Costume Photo Sweepstakes
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Huggins on matchup with Bellarmine, recruiting Taz Sherman
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 03:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 03:35 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Former Mountaineer Ashley Lawrence places eighth in 2021 women’s Ballon d’Or ranking
WATCH: Huggins on matchup with Bellarmine, recruiting Taz Sherman
Video
WATCH: Sherman, Paulicap look ahead to battle with Bellarmine
Video
WVU Volleyball earns first-ever NCAA Tournament bid
Big 12 coaching shakeup: Lincoln Riley named new USC football head coach
Mountaineers in the pros: Two former WVU stars score NFL touchdowns in Week 12
Where Leddie Brown ranks among the best running backs in WVU history
No. 11 WVU men’s soccer to take on No. 3 Georgetown in NCAA Tournament quarterfinal
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown on “hard win” over Kansas, team’s bowl eligibility
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown recaps “hard win” over Kansas
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
D.C. Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide
News
Prince George’s Police Department partners with Toys for Tots, accepting gifts until mid-December
Metropolitan Police opens internal investigation after officer-involved shooting
House fire displacing people inside rural Loudoun County home
Video