WATCH: Dyon Dromers hits SCREAMER to help lift WVU over Georgia State

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) – A two-month-long investigation lead to the discovery of a prostitution ring and brothel house in Mount Airy on Tuesday according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO Narcotics Investigation Section, along with members of FCSO SWAT and Frederick Police Department SWAT conducted a search and seizure warrant at 13134 Old National Pike in Mount Airy on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.