WATCH: Coordinators Lesley, Parker share updates following WVU’s first practice in pads

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women's basketball coach Mike Carey has announced that graduate transfer A’riana “Ari” Gray will join the Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season. She comes to Morgantown after spending the last four seasons at Xavier (2017-21).

“I am thrilled that Ari is joining our program. Her athleticism, skillset and aggressive style of play fits us perfectly. Ari can play multiple positions, and I look forward to coaching her.” – WVU coach Mike Carey