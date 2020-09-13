WATCH: Brown awards game balls to three groups who made season possible

In a unique postgame gesture after the home opener, WVU football coach Neal Brown distributed game balls to three groups who ensured that the Mountaineers could safely play football this fall.

The first game ball was awarded to the team’s athletic training staff, which is led by head athletic trainer Vince Blankenship, and another game ball was given to the program’s medical staff, which is led by head team physician Dr. A.J. Monseau. Those two groups organized the COVID safety protocols that WVU has followed throughout the offseason.

A final game ball was handed to WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons, who not only guided WVU Athletics through a summer of uncertainty, but also chaired the Division I Football Oversight Committee during an unprecedented sports stoppage. Lyons also advocated for fall sport eligibility relief, which the NCAA granted in August via a blanket waiver.

WVU football released this video of Brown’s postgame speech in the team’s newly renovated locker room:

Yesterday's game balls went to 3 crucial groups who really helped make this season a reality. #HailWV | #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/lEZYxkdjTK — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) September 13, 2020

Brown, who has begun his second season as the head coach of the Mountaineers, guided West Virginia to a 56-10 victory Saturday over Eastern Kentucky. WVU will open Big 12 play Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State after an open week.