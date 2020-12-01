VIDEO: WVU’s coordinators break down gameplan for Iowa State

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in conjunction with University, local and state officials, has determined that December men’s and women’s home basketball games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum.

Previously, a capacity limit for basketball games in the Coliseum was announced at 20%. However, due to recent spikes of positive cases and for overall safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic for indoor events, only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and basketball staffs will be admitted in December. Expected capacity at home games in January and February will be announced in the future and determined by local public health conditions at the time.