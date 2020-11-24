Skip to content
VIDEO: WVU players discuss challenge of facing Sooners
Gold and Blue Nation
by: Nick Farrell
Posted:
Nov 24, 2020 / 04:29 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2020 / 04:29 PM EST
WVU Football
WATCH: WVU’s Lesley on stopping high-powered Sooners offense
WATCH: OC Parker talks improvement ahead of home finale
Video
VIDEO: WVU players discuss challenge of facing Sooners
Video
WATCH: Coach Brown looks ahead to prime time showdown with Oklahoma
Video
“We’re looking forward to playing”: Previewing WVU hoops in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Video
WVU women’s soccer ends fall season ranked No. 4
Brown benefits from bye week, will practice at full strength
Video
WVU’s Tshiebwe named to preseason watch list for NABC DI Player of the Year Award
Start times announced for WVU women’s basketball’s home games in December
WVU football vs. Iowa State on a Six-Day Window
