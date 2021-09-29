Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
Maryland Elections
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
New Amtrak service launches from Richmond to D.C., expands to Northeast
Body found near Gilmer/Braxton county line
How to get free coffee on National Coffee Day at Dunkin’, Starbucks, Panera and more
Military leaders face tough questions from senators on Afghanistan withdrawal
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Game of the Week
Play of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
Sheryl Crow Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Stratford previews league opener vs. Akron
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 29, 2021 / 02:13 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 29, 2021 / 02:13 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Stratford previews league opener vs. Akron
Video
Texas Tech at West Virginia: Kick time, TV/stream info, odds and more
Video
WVU women’s soccer up one spot to No. 12
WVU men’s soccer moves up in national poll, clinching historic ranking for program
Brown: “Great defense” gives WVU an opportunity to compete with Big 12’s elite
Video
Popovic named MAC Player of the Week
Video
WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test
Video
Kick time set for WVU vs. Baylor football game
WVU tennis caps play at Thunder in the Mountains
Brown reflects on near-miss in Norman: “I hurt in the pit of my stomach for our players”
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Body found near Gilmer/Braxton county line
Fairfax Co. Public Schools removes two books after heated school board meeting
Video
Haven’t gotten your stimulus check yet? You can still get it!
Video
Hagerstown man facing federal criminal complaint and arrested over alleged PPP fraud
New District, No Problem: South Lakes’ golfer brings home first district championship
Video