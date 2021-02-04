VIDEO: Randy Mazey looks ahead to 2021 season

West Virginia University coach Neal Brown has announced that Haley Bishop has joined the WVU football program as its director of sports nutrition.

“We would like to welcome Haley to the Mountaineer Football Family,” Brown said. “She comes with excellent credentials and has spent time overseeing the nutritional needs of student-athletes, educating them on the value of proper nutrition on and off the field. With her experience and education, she will be a great addition to our football program’s sports performance unit.”