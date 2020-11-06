Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Allegany County has highest COVID-19 case rate in Maryland
Video
WVSSAC files a petition to the WV State Supreme Court of Appeals, against the Berkeley County judge’s ruling
Anxiety of counting ballots a concern to Shepherd University students
Video
Live election updates: Ballot counting continues in several battleground states
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Oscar Tshiebwe says Malone Award watch list nod is motivation
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 5, 2020 / 07:02 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2020 / 07:02 PM EST
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Oscar Tshiebwe says Malone Award watch list nod is motivation
Video
#KeysToTheGame: WVU needs to keep the Longhorn offense off the field
VIDEO: Forward Kari Niblack says she’s been working on her guard skills this offseason
Video
WVU volleyball welcomes Iowa State for weekend series
Video
WVU’s Tshiebwe, Culver both on the radar for Karl Malone Award
Report: Ohio State pulls out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Mentality and maturity fuel the emergence of WVU’s Dreshun Miller
Video
WVU’s pass-catchers are confident in their quarterback — and the feeling is mutual
Video
VIDEO: Jarret Doege talks improvements in WVU’s offense
Video
Amid election craziness, Ken Pomeroy releases college basketball rankings — and Mountaineers rank high
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
President Trump claims “he’s being cheated out of victory”
Video
WVSSAC files a petition to the WV State Supreme Court of Appeals, against the Berkeley County judge’s ruling
PWC School Board adds more holidays to promote diversity inclusivity; extends school year
Video
Manassas pharmacist sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug scheme
Video
The Takoma Park Police Department is collecting gently used warm coats