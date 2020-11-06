VIDEO: Oscar Tshiebwe says Malone Award watch list nod is motivation

Maybe the best news for the Mountaineers about their match up with the Longhorns is this game is in Austin. WVU is 4-1 in Austin all-time, 3-1 in Big 12 play and we all remember how the last meeting there ended

WVU will have to find a way to slow the Longhorns offense down they lead the Big 12 in scoring at 44.3 points per game -- that's about 10 more than the Mountaineers. Finally a senior, Sam Ehlinger is the engine behind the 'Horns offense. He leads the Big 12 in touchdown passes with 20, along with seven more on the ground. More often than not, he finds a way to make a play and win. In last week's win over Oklahoma State, he only threw for 169 yards but found the end zone three times. Pressure by the Mountaineers front will be important, Texas has allowed 16 sacks this season that's near the bottom in the Big 12. WVU has found their way to the quarterback 20 times this season 2nd best in the Big 12.