Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
VCU requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Valor Ministries and CASA inc. launch new program to help victims of abusive relationships
Safety protocols announced for State Fair of West Virginia
What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown talks preseason prep for WVU women’s soccer
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 9, 2021 / 02:56 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 9, 2021 / 02:56 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown talks preseason prep for WVU women’s soccer
Video
College Football Legend Bobby Bowden Passes Away at Age 91
McBride makes NBA Summer League debut with the Knicks
WATCH: the first open practice of fall camp
Video
Manoah continues to make history
WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits
Neal Brown hopes for impact on defense from transfers
Video
Fall camp has begun and split-squad work is here to stay
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown opens fall camp with press conference
Video
Canada, WVU alumnae win Olympic gold after PK thriller with Sweden
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Police investigating homicide in Fairfax County
Video
Multiple weekend homicide investigations, only one arrest made
Video
Frederick County MD Sheriff’s Office warns drivers about police impersonator
Video
Fairfax County Public Schools plans renovations for 26 locations
Video
Washington, DC Weather