Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination WV
Maryland
BestReviews
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
Virginia Elections
Question of the Day
Traffic
Webchat
National
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Fire displaces 23, injures one, causes over $700,000 in damages
Candlelight vigil held on the 7th anniversary of the disappearance of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle
Video
Governor Hogan announces 95% of Maryland seniors vaccinated
Video
Billionaire says he is scouting these US locations to build a utopian city from scratch
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Countdown to Kickoff
Game of the Week
Play of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Japan 2020
Hoops in the DVM
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews No. 24 Georgetown clash
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Sep 8, 2021 / 02:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2021 / 02:18 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews No. 24 Georgetown clash
Video
VIDEO: Sam James, Sean Martin discuss needed improvements
Video
McCormick named TopDrawerSoccer.com Men’s Player of the Week
WVU men’s, women’s soccer land in national polls
Video
VIDEO: OC Parker, DC Lesley break down season opener
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown holds weekly press conference ahead of LIU
Video
Mountaineers, Greyhounds play to scoreless draw
McCormick takes home MAC Player of the Week award
WVU football announces stadium protocols for home opener
WATCH: The Wolf’s Den with special guest Don Nehlen (FULL INTERVIEW)
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Health experts ask Frederick County residents to avoid swimming at Cunningham Falls State Park beaches due to high algae concentration
Video
Loudoun County woman dead following North Carolina boating accident
Video
Frederick County Health Department warns residents about counterfeit medications
Play of the Week
Washington, DC Weather