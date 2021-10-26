VIDEO: Neal Brown, WVU football award Casey Legg full scholarship

Casey Legg has been Mr. Reliable for West Virginia — and now he’s getting rewarded.

After a 3-for-4 night against TCU (including a career-high make from 49 yards), head coach Neal Brown awarded Legg a full scholarship. In fact, Brown said that he and his staff made the decision weeks ago, but they didn’t want to jinx him, as he was perfect from the field through six games.

🚨 SCHOLARSHIP ALERT 🚨



The best reason for your mom to surprise you before practice! Casey Legg, you're on full scholarship!#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/rZ5B54UZyG — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) October 26, 2021

The redshirt junior kicker from Charleston, West Virginia emerged as the team’s starting place kicker in 2021, and he has become indispensable to the team. Legg made his first 13 kicks this season, including three from more than 40 yards out.

Legg joined the Mountaineers despite not having played high school football. He played soccer at Cross Lanes Christian School, captaining the team as a junior and a senior. He also captained his high school basketball team both seasons, while leading West Virginia Futbol Club to a state championship in 2017.

For his three-year career as a Mountaineer, Legg is 20-of-25 in 20 games.