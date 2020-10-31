VIDEO: Neal Brown says victory over K-State was “most complete” win in his WVU tenure

The Mountaineers are back in action at Milan Puskar Stadium for a Halloween showdown against the sixteenth ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Before kickoff at noon ET, catch up on a brand new episode of Mountaineer GameDay.

Nick and Amanda welcome you in with a look back at last week’s 34-27 loss against Texas Tech. They will also take a look back at last week’s match up against Kansas and Kansas State. Anjelica will report live from Milan Puskar Stadium to preview her discussions with the head coach himself, Neal Brown and the Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance. Nick and Amanda will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, sponsored by Beltone to discuss personnel for the Mountaineers and Wildcats. They will also take a look at the Big 12 standing and Saturday slate. WBOY chief meteorologist Scott Sincoff will bring you his game day forecast in the Encova Insurance Weather Report: