VIDEO: Neal Brown says Mountaineers’ play in TCU win was “West Virginia football”

The Mountaineers are back home to face the TCU Horned Frogs, but before the Mountaineers take the field catch up on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers, and will look back at last week’s match up against Texas.

In the first of two Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown look back at the Mountaineer’s 17-13 loss in Austin. Coach Brown discusses the losses on the road, and how the Mountaineer’s need to improve. Coach Brown also touches on what improvements need to be made within the Mountaineers before TCU comes to Milan Puskar Stadium. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, presented by Encova Insurance: